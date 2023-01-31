NEXT STOP BROADWAY Returns To DPAC, July 17- 21

DPAC has announced that one of the most anticipated community events of the year, Next Stop BROADWAY, will return July 17 - 21, 2023. Next Stop BROADWAY is a week-long performing arts program consisting of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on classic Broadway shows, will return this summer. Next Stop BROADWAY is made possible by the generous support of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Paid registrations go on sale Wednesday, March 1st at 12:00 PM and are limited to 80 participants, ages 10-17, and will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Act quickly to reserve space, as this program in the past has sold out within hours.

With a grant from DPAC of over $10,000, twenty area youth will receive fully paid scholarships to attend the program at no charge. Scholarship applications can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222178Â®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dpacnc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1community/next-stop-broadway and must be submitted by May 8, 2023. Scholarships will be awarded to applicants with financial needs and interest in the performing arts.

"DPAC is beyond excited to welcome Next Stop BROADWAY back for its 4th year in Durham," says Megan Rindoks, DPAC's Director of Community Engagement. "Getting to work with so many enthusiastic theater students is always a highlight of my year, and I love watching them shine on our stage at the end of the week."

A staff of esteemed Broadway professionals, headed by Broadway veteran Tony Parise, will teach participants, ages 10 - 17, ensemble songs and choreography from hit shows from the "Golden Age of Broadway" and participants work together throughout the week to create their own unique skits based on shows in the upcoming DPAC season and other hit musicals.

The week will culminate with an "Opening Night" performance for family and friends on Friday afternoon. Students will have the opportunity to perform on DPAC's main stage in the same theater that has hosted acclaimed Broadway shows, such as Hamilton, Wicked, and Disney's The Lion King.

Next Stop BROADWAY encourages teamwork and is designed to teach the importance of building a strong ensemble. Previous theater experience is celebrated but not necessary, and anyone with an interest in the performing arts is welcome.

This musical theater program will be directed by Broadway actor, director, and choreographer, Tony Parise. Mr. Parise has a vast repertoire of performance credits from hit Broadway shows, including 42nd Street, A Chorus Line, and City of Angels. In addition, Mr. Parise has led similar musical theater education programs at performing arts centers in Boston, Providence, and Philadelphia.

For more information and to apply:

Online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222178Â®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dpacnc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1community/next-stop-broadway

E-mail Megan Rindoks, Community Engagement Manager at DPAC, with questions at mrindoks@DPACnc.com

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-five theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, in 2020 DPAC was among ten U.S. venues nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting up to 550,000 guests per year to its 200 to 250 performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds.

Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

Tony Parise began his professional theatrical career as a performer at the age of 10 in a production of OLIVER! with Sid Caesar. He appeared in the first National tour of A CHORUS LINE and was on Broadway in 42ND STREET, ME AND MY GIRL, and CITY OF ANGELS.

On the other side of the footlights, Mr. Parise has directed and/or choreographed HELLO, DOLLY starring Madeline Kahn, WHERE'S CHARLEY? starring Jo Sullivan and Emily Loesser, MAME, SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS, THE MUSIC MAN, CRAZY FOR YOU, DAMES AT SEA, ON THE 20TH CENTURY, FUNNY GIRL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, OLIVER, CINDERELLA, SOUTH PACIFIC, and National companies of ANYTHING GOES, GREASE!, 42ND STREET and ME AND MY GIRL.

Off-Broadway credits include choreography for PIRATES OF PENZANCE (Lucille Lortel Nomination), co-choreography for PAGEANT, movement for RAFT OF THE MEDUSA, and co-direction and staging for BALANCING ACT, by "Mr. Nunsense", Dan Goggin. Other New York credits include MACY'S 100th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION in Herald Square, MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE, WEIL AND LENYA for Kurt Weil's centennial, and the staging of "Raining in My Heart" for Bernadette Peters' Carnegie Hall debut as well as Ms. Peters' Radio City Music Hall concert.

Internationally, Mr. Parise has mounted companies of 42ND STREET in London, Australia, New Zealand, and Korea, ME AND MY GIRL in Mexico City, ANYTHING GOES at the Theater Des Westens in Berlin, and has choreographed for Italian TV in Milan.

Since 1996, Mr. Parise has directed the Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University.

Teaching credits include master classes throughout the United States and abroad with such organizations as AMDA, Boston Ballet, New Zealand School of Dance, and the Philadelphia College of Performing arts. Mr. Parise created TAP! and TAP 2! for Fleet Boston's Family Music Series.

Mr. Parise created, co-authored, and directed SOPHIE...the Red Hot Mama Revusical. He is also the writer and director for the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition and the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.