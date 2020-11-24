Mindy Sterling and Arnetia Walker Star in Benefit Reading of YES, VIRGINIA

Yes, Virginia - the new holiday comedy by Stan Zimmerman ("The Golden Girls," "Gilmore Girls") and Christian McLaughlin ("Desperate Housewives," "Married...With Children") - will be presented as a streaming benefit for Judson Theatre Company and Laguna Playhouse on Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 PM Eastern. For VIP ticket holders on opening night, the performance will be immediately followed by a virtual talkback with the cast and creative team. Yes, Virginia will be available on demand until Sunday, December 20 at 7:00 PM. Starring Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers, "The Goldbergs") and Arnetia Walker ("Nurses," Dreamgirls), the presentation will be produced by Judson Theatre Company, Pop-Up Playhouse, and Stefani Von Huben. Stan Zimmerman serves as director.

For tickets, which start at $20, please visit StellarTickets.com

Yes, Virginia is the heartwarming and hilarious holiday comedy in the vein of Zimmerman's writing for The Golden Girls. The story centers on two older women navigating the perils of aging in suburban Detroit. Virginia Campbell was a longtime housekeeper and confidant for Denise Miller and her family, helping Denise raise her children during a difficult divorce. But when she shows up for work, Denise is very confused. Especially since she thought she had let her go several months ago, over a bowl of breadsticks at The Olive Garden. She is sure of it. So why is Virginia here? When an accident in the kitchen keeps Virginia from being able to walk, Denise offers to care for Virginia for a few days until she has healed. Their roles suddenly reversed, they share memories of their lives and families over the course of an evening. Soon they learn secrets about each other that they had kept from everyone else, and bond in a way that they hadn't been able to in the past, over their very different, but similar pains.

