Mikki Marvel Solo Sketch Show to Premiere at Moonlight Stage Company

"How are you?" "I'm fine." But... are you really? What is "fine?" Well for their whole life, Mikki has been told they are so fine. In fact, so fine that they blow your mind. This solo sketch comedy and clowning show blends sharp social commentary, absurdist humor, and a ton of puns into character-driven stories that will leave you reeling with laughter.

Originally premiering at NYC SketchFest, Marvel continues to develop this new work for the festival circuit and invites you to join them on the journey of discovering what it means to finally be fine.

Mikki Marvel (they/them) believes comedy is a powerful tool to inspire compassion and change. They are a Second City Conservatory Graduate who is currently touring their solo sketch show in the festival circuit. This year's highlights include co-organizing the inaugural Raleigh Fringe Festival, directing their dream play ""Late: A Cowboy Song"" by Sarah Ruhl through Boy with Box Theatre, as well as performing twice in New York City at NYC SketchFest - both in a 24 hour sketch show and their own solo show. Mikki is also the Artistic Director of Triangle Sketch and the Lead Organizer of Stream Raleigh. You can find them on Instagram: @mikkimarvel

The show runs from January 30th-February 1st at 8pm at Moonlight Stage Company: 4720 Hargrove Rd Suite 130, Raleigh, NC 27616. Mikki Marvel is the writer and actor, Emily Freer is set to direct, and rounded out this small and mighty team is Shafar Massenburg as the show's Technical Designer.

Comments