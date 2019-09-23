MerleFest Will Start Accepting Volunteer Applications On October 1

On October 1, 2019, MerleFest, presented by Window World, will begin accepting online applications for its popular volunteer program. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans that takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. MerleFest 2020 will be held on April 23 - 26, 2020.

Volunteers may choose if they would like to work a specific number of days or the entire four-day festival. In exchange for working a four to five-hour shift, volunteers will receive free entry into the festival for that day, free volunteer parking and shuttle, and a 10% discount on camping at the River's Edge Campground.

Those who are interested in volunteering can apply online at www.MerleFest.org/volunteer. Volunteers are vital to the festival and often travel from around the world, making their work at MerleFest an annual event. However, positions are limited and do fill early, so those interested are encouraged to apply quickly.

In addition to being an exciting opportunity to experience a world-renowned festival of music, moments, and memories, the vast network of volunteers who support MerleFest also help make the festival a highly successful fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Volunteers work on campus and get to enjoy the buildings and gardens that the monies raised through MerleFest make possible.

Denna Foster Parsons, the MerleFest volunteer coordinator, urges music fans to consider the MerleFest volunteer program. "Volunteering is a great way to give back. Your support is a vital part of what makes MerleFest a huge success. Walking on campus we hope you feel the excitement in the air and know that you are becoming a part of a great cause and an exciting weekend. Making new friends, seeing old friends, and having a memorable experience is what volunteering is all about. At the end of the day, you feel like you have made a difference and been a part of something really special!"

Tickets for next year's festival go on sale November 12, 2019, and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. MerleFest offers a three-tiered pricing structure and encourages fans to take advantage of the extended early bird discount. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets may be purchased from November 12 to February 16, 2020; Early Bird Tier 2 tickets from February 17 to April 22. Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate during the festival.

New for Merlefest 2020 is the "Patio At MerleFest." This ticket-upgrade includes comfortable seating in a covered area with great views of the Watson and Cabin stages, access to friends and family seating area and a deluxe air-conditioned mobile bathroom unit, snacks and beverages, and live video displays from the Watson and Cabin stages.





