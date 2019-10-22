Lydia Salett Dudley Will Perform With Jazz Xpressions At The Duke Energy Center

Holiday's Enrapture is a celebration of Jazz and its influence on Soul, R&B, Gospel and traditional Holiday music. This performance will feature North Carolina's national recording jazz musician Lydia Salett Dudley with her band Jazz Xpressions. Lydia will perform music from her new holiday CD, This is Christmas. There will also be performances by Special Guests of Lydia's. This performance will be an exclusive one night engagement to rejoice and celebrate an amazing expression of music.

Jazz is a universal sound that is loved all over the world. North Carolina is home to some of the greatest jazz musicians and composers known across the globe. Jazz musician, Lydia Salett Dudley is a musically gifted pianist, vocalist and composer. Lydia is the Founder of the Salett Art Center, her passion for music education led her to start a non-profit organization that educates and teaches youth the art form of music, dance and performance. We believe Jazz is an American Musical Art form that must be preserved at all cost for the people across North Carolina and the world.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You