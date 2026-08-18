Lineup Set for DOWN THE HATCH Music Festival in Outer Banks, NC

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Limited tickets are now available for Pat McGee's Down The Hatch (DTH), a one-of-a-kind destination event taking place from June 2-5, 2027. This year marks the 17th anniversary of Pat McGee and his crew transforming a charming waterfront hotel in the Outer Banks into a vibrant celebration of music and friendship.

Founded to bring together Pat McGee Band fans, Down The Hatch offers a unique experience where attendees can discover new music, forge lasting friendships, and immerse themselves in the joy of live performances. Many fans return year after year to reconnect with friends who share their passion for music and to celebrate both emerging talent and seasoned artists.

In addition to the Pat McGee Band, this year's lineup features an incredible array of talent, including Carbon Leaf, Red Wanting Blue, Stephen Kellogg, Shawn Mullins, Howie Day, The Back Burners featuring Danny Kortchmar, Paul Pfau, Chris Trapper, Carrie Brockwell, Dan Mills, Todd Carey, Anna Daley Young, Jason Adamo, Reeve Coobs, Jake Thistle, Chuck Cannon, Meaghan Farrell, Luke Brindley, and late-night fun with Headphone Disco.

For four days and nights—five if you join Pat for the “DTH Wine Down” on Sunday, June 6, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, guests are invited to unwind on the shore, swim in the ocean, explore the beauty of OBX, and mingle with all the talented musicians.

Attendees can enjoy intimate performances from some of the country's top artists, all while relaxing in their beach chairs with coolers at hand. Performances will take place throughout the day, ensuring that no two shows overlap. Imagine musicians jamming with their toes in the sand, creating a laid-back atmosphere where creativity flourishes. The event features everything from full-blown rock shows in the evenings to intimate songwriter-in-the-round sessions and spontaneous collaborations among friends.

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