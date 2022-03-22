Lewis Black Comes To DPAC November 11, 2022

Comedian Lewis Black announced that he's bringing his Off The Rails tour to DPAC on Friday November 11, 2022. Black says, "If you have to ask why I am calling this the Off The Rails Tour, then we are truly off the rails."

DPAC is proud to offer Durham residents exclusive access to select reserved seats to LEWIS BLACK at a discounted price of $29.50. These tickets must be purchased by phone or in person at the Blue Cross NC - Ticket Center at DPAC, and Durham residents should ask for DPAC for All tickets to access this special offer. These tickets are available until one month before each event, while supplies last.

Lewis Black, known as the King of Rant, uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger pointing to skewer anyone and anything that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world.

A Grammy Award winning stand-up, Lewis Black performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Lewis Black does a live streaming show called THE RANT IS DUE at the end of each of his standup performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and also by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to Rant about what is on their minds. These rants are now also available on his podcast, Lewis Black's Rantcast.

LEWIS BLACK continues as the longest running contributor to THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. His newest special which is currently nominated for a Grammy Award, Thanks for Risking Your Life, was his last live performance before the Covid lockdown. He has released twelve comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith(Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials BLACK ON BROADWAY. In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out."

For Mature Audiences.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10:00 AM online at DPACnc.com, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC, and Ticketmaster.com.