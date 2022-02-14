LEE SQUARED: The Liberace & Peggy Lee Comeback Tour Announced At Judson Theatre Company, April 8-10

Lee Squared: The Liberace & Peggy Lee Comeback Tour makes its North Carolina debut at Judson Theatre Company. Lee Squared opens at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 8 at 8:00 PM and runs for three performances through Sunday, April 10.

The show stars the multi-award-winning team of David Maiocco as Liberace and Chuck Sweeney as Miss Peggy Lee. Tickets are $38 in advance, $45 at the door, with $25 student and military tickets (ID required) available at JudsonTheatre.com or in the Boyd Library box office on the campus of Sandhills Community College (3395 Airport Rd., Pinehurst, NC).

A free talkback with the creative team will follow the Saturday, April 9 matinee, open to ticketholders for that performance. To allow for social distancing, this indoor event will be limited to 50% capacity. The COVID-19 protocols of Sandhills Community College and Bradshaw Performing Arts Center currently require masks that cover the face and mouth to be worn at all times while indoors on campus.

It's two Lees for the price of one in Lee Squared: The Liberace & Peggy Lee Comeback Tour! In an extravagant explosion of hilarity and harmony, Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee take the audience on a twisted and funny road to a comeback. Can it happen in this age of Twitter and Instagram? Take the virtuoso playing of Liberace (known to friends as "Lee") and the sultry jazz and swing of Miss Peggy Lee... put the two Lees together and you've got Lee Squared: The Liberace & Peggy Lee Comeback Tour. It's a unique evening of live music and laughter with two legends who defined four decades of music and pop culture.

The show has received standing ovations and critical raves from audiences all over the country. Cape Cod Today called the show "Hilarious! Hysterical! Brilliant!" Back Stage says "Maiocco makes the piano sound like the Philharmonic!" and Show Business Weekly praised Sweeney for a "tantalizing take on Peggy Lee [from] a consummate performer!" And StageBuddy sums up the whole show saying, "Maiocco plays the piano at least as well as Liberace ever did and has his accent down pat! And Sweeney's singing and speaking voice comes uncannily close to Peggy Lee's."

Judson Theatre Company Executive Producer Morgan Sills states, "Lee Squared is one of the funniest shows I've ever seen in my many years of showgoing. We've waited for the right moment to bring them to Pinehurst and we're confident our audiences are going to absolutely adore it." Artistic Director Daniel Haley said, "You don't have to be familiar with Liberace and Peggy Lee to love Lee Squared. Their musicianship is immaculate and their comedy is side-splitting and smart. Together Maiocco and Sweeney have created a delightfully satisfying laugh-packed evening you won't want to miss. You'll have a great time."

Lee Squared features New York City favorites David Maiocco as Liberace and Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee. Longtime friends and collaborators, they are each Bistro and MAC Award Winners, for Musical Direction and Outstanding Impersonation, respectively, and have jointly won the 2017 Bistro Award for Lee Squared.