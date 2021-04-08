Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KIDSWRITE 2021 Plays Announced from Burning Coal Theatre Company

The plays will be directed by Eric Kildow and Amy Lloyd.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Burning Coal Theatre Company's Kidswrite 2021 Playwriting Festival has announced the scripts that have been selected for production this year.

The plays are:

A New Me by Isabella Fordin (Ravenscroft/Raleigh)

Turncoat by Lucas Jeff (Ravenscroft/Raleigh)

A Tale of Two Stops by Bella Nesbeth (Cary Academy/Cary)

In Sickness and In Health by Grace Niesel (Thales Academy/Rolesville)

Sugar Rush by Yasmin Pataki (Ravenscroft/Raleigh)

They're Leaving Home by Josie Perry (Overhills High School/Spring Lake)

I Have No Idea by Jonan Reynolds (Equipped Academy/Home Schooled)

The plays, directed by Eric Kildow and Amy Lloyd, with a cast that includes Cheleen Sugar and Laurel Ullman, will be presented via streaming on Friday and Saturday, May 28th and 29th, 2021 at 7 pm (free) and will be available for viewing at www.burningcoal.org.


