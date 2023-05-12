Jonathan Murray to Release New Single 'Mess of A Man'

To say that divorce/separation does not affect a child is simply untrue. Over the past two years, Jonathan Murray has crafted his new single, "Mess of a Man" to reflect on a pain that has existed from childhood. It's a recollection of memories and questions that live within this North Carolina-based artist, father, and professional YouTuber, as his father left at seven years old.

Watch the Lyric Video for "Mess of a Man" here:

"Mess of a Man" is a pure and clear depiction of Jonathan's budding artistry. Synth pianos, trap percussion and electric guitar swell around Jonathan's lyrics. In succession of his single, "This Is War," about fighting for marriage even when it's difficult, Jonathan surrounds himself with music that tells his life story.

"We bury our feelings and pretend to be ok but sooner or later the ripple effect of these life changing events will surface and by the time they do, most people don't even recognize why they feel that way. I am hoping to get listeners to really reflect on those events in their lives and try to find healing for themselves," Jonathan says.

For listeners of OneRepublic, James Arthur, Adam Young, Brendon Urie, Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Panic! at the Disco, Imagine Dragons, Pop, Emotional Pop, Pop/R&B, and all subgenres.



ABOUT JONATHAN MURRAY

For North Carolina-based artist Jonathan Murray, his approach to music is pure -- serving as a space to express past and present, through thick and thin. Jonathan Murray's uplifting, synth-driven sound pivots around candid expression and emotively charged themes. Lyrically, Murray pulls on the events of his past to carve out his brand of emotionally driven Pop.

Having previously performed in a number of bands, he has decided that now is the right time to go solo after a short hiatus from music, spending the past year writing lyrics for the abundance of music that he has lined up.

For Jonathan, he simply hopes that his honest approach to music will garner a true connection with his fans, and serve as a beacon of hope for those struggling in life. It's a reminder for those people that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. His music is charming, downright relatable, but moreover, an outpouring of a different perspective on the challenges of life that many of us face.