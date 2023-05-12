Jonathan Murray to Release New Single 'Mess of A Man'

The single will be available on all streaming platforms May 19.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 1 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend Photo 2 Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend
Single Tickets On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW Photo 3 Single Tickets On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW
Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Photo 4 Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards

Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards

To say that divorce/separation does not affect a child is simply untrue. Over the past two years, Jonathan Murray has crafted his new single, "Mess of a Man" to reflect on a pain that has existed from childhood. It's a recollection of memories and questions that live within this North Carolina-based artist, father, and professional YouTuber, as his father left at seven years old.

Watch the Lyric Video for "Mess of a Man" here:

"Mess of a Man" is a pure and clear depiction of Jonathan's budding artistry. Synth pianos, trap percussion and electric guitar swell around Jonathan's lyrics. In succession of his single, "This Is War," about fighting for marriage even when it's difficult, Jonathan surrounds himself with music that tells his life story.

"We bury our feelings and pretend to be ok but sooner or later the ripple effect of these life changing events will surface and by the time they do, most people don't even recognize why they feel that way. I am hoping to get listeners to really reflect on those events in their lives and try to find healing for themselves," Jonathan says.

For listeners of OneRepublic, James Arthur, Adam Young, Brendon Urie, Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Panic! at the Disco, Imagine Dragons, Pop, Emotional Pop, Pop/R&B, and all subgenres.


ABOUT JONATHAN MURRAY

For North Carolina-based artist Jonathan Murray, his approach to music is pure -- serving as a space to express past and present, through thick and thin. Jonathan Murray's uplifting, synth-driven sound pivots around candid expression and emotively charged themes. Lyrically, Murray pulls on the events of his past to carve out his brand of emotionally driven Pop.

Having previously performed in a number of bands, he has decided that now is the right time to go solo after a short hiatus from music, spending the past year writing lyrics for the abundance of music that he has lined up.

For Jonathan, he simply hopes that his honest approach to music will garner a true connection with his fans, and serve as a beacon of hope for those struggling in life. It's a reminder for those people that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. His music is charming, downright relatable, but moreover, an outpouring of a different perspective on the challenges of life that many of us face.



RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

The 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival Returns To Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in September Photo
The 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival Returns To Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in September

The Blues Is Alright Tour returns to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, located at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts for the 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

National Womens Theatre Festival Reveals WTFamily23 Programs With Seed Art Share Photo
National Women's Theatre Festival Reveals WTFamily23 Programs With Seed Art Share

The National Women’s Theatre Festival (WTF) and the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) will offer special Family Programming and child care for children ages 0 through 13 with Seed Art Share, as part of the 2023 National Women’s Theatre Festival in Raleigh, NC, June 21-July 1.

Second Show Added For HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERERS STONE At DPAC January 2024 Photo
Second Show Added For HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE At DPAC January 2024

DPAC has announced that a second show has been added on Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 PM for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

35th Parallel Productions Presents AINT DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By So You Th Photo
35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr

35th PARALLEL PRODUCTIONS has announced that AIN'T DONE BAD will return to the REN in Orlando, Florida for seven encore presentations as part of the BYOV program at the 2023 Orlando Fringe Festival, Tuesday, May 22-Sunday, May 28.


More Hot Stories For You

The 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival Returns To Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in SeptemberThe 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival Returns To Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in September
National Women's Theatre Festival Reveals WTFamily23 Programs With Seed Art ShareNational Women's Theatre Festival Reveals WTFamily23 Programs With Seed Art Share
35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr
Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre AwardsFinalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Peak Ensemble Players (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Single Black Female
Bulldog Ensemble Theater (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Princess
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE DEAD MAN
The Justice Theater Project (5/17-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/22-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Durham Central Park Pavillion (5/11-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Corpus Christi
St. John's MCC (6/01-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RALEIGH by Ira David Wood III
Theatre In The Park (6/08-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU