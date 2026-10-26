Welcome to a brand new episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with the incredibly talented Broadway chameleon Carrie St. Louis.
JUST IN TIME Tickets to Go on Sale at Tanger Center in Greensboro
Performances will run from June 15 through June 20 at Tanger Center.
JUST IN TIME, the 2025 Grammy Award nominated new musical about the great American entertainer Bobby Darin, will come to the Triad as part of the Broadway, 2026-27 Season at Tanger Center. Performances will run from June 15 through June 20 at Tanger Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m.
Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Beetlejuice), JUST IN TIME brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”
JUST IN TIME has a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis, and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.
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Podcasts
Ep 49 - Michele Pawk - The Critic Part
Michele Pawk is a Broadway star who is disarmingly down-to-earth and as generous as she is talented. She opens up about a long a varied career on Broadway, and how her inner critic has evolved from paralyzing during particularly difficult transitions to a trusted ally in her quest to remain open and authentic in her work and life.
#7 - Casting (And Recasting) a Wide Net: Keeping the Show Fresh with Tom Kirdahy
He’s produced some of New York's biggest hit musicals including JUST IN TIME, HADESTOWN, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, powerful plays like THE INHERITANCE and THE PIANO LESSON, and movies including 2025’s KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN.
Ep424 - Sadie Dickerson: From Competitive Swimming to Sandra Dee
Transitioning from competitive swimming to the stage requires a specific kind of discipline, but Sadie Dickerson has mastered the pivot. She opens up about the intense audition process for Just in Time, which spanned months and a cross country move to Los Angeles, only to receive the life changing offer while house sitting with some very old dogs.
Kinds of Kindness with Broadway's BFF Erika Henningsen (Just in Time)
Broadway star Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls) joins The Art of Kindness podcast with Robert Peterpaul to discuss all kinds of kindness from her sparkly gold kindness to Jonathan Groff's blue.
Episode 133 | Caesar Samayoa: "Ben & Olivers"
Episode #133 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast is out now, featuring the charismatic and versatile Caesar Samayoa—currently lighting up the stage eight times a week in Broadway’s immersive hit Just In Time at New York’s Circle in the Square Theatre.
Ep214 - John Treacy Egan, Old Deuteronomy on US National Tour 4 & Just In Time on Broadway
" The first 15 days of every month was in English and then the second 15 or 16 days it was in German." This episode features John Treacy Egan who performed as Old Deuteronomy in Zurich and on the US National Tour 4 and is currently performing in Just In Time on Broadway.
Ep212 - Caesar Samayoa, Rum Tum Tugger in Act II Performing Arts Center & Don Kirshner in Just In Time on Broadway
" I went to see CATS about five times with notebooks and took notes throughout the performance." This episode features Caesar Samayoa who performed as the Rum Tum Tugger in an "illegal" high school production of CATS in New Jersey and is currently performing as Don Kirshner and many more characters in Just In Time on Broadway.
#96 - Caesar Samayoa - Takes Us Back to the Copa
Just in Time’s Caesar Samayao visited Behind the Awards to discuss his multiple roles in the show including the legendary Don Kurshnier. Caesar recounts his time creating his track in Come From Away, The Pee Wee Herman Show and How to Dance to Ohio.
#95 - Emily Bergl - Just in Time
Emily Bergl takes a break from Just in Time: The Bobby Darin Musical to break down the two characters she originates in the show. Emily gives us the low down of working with Jonathan Groff as well as working on such TV Series as; The Marvelous Mrs.
Episode 126 | Live from "JUST IN TIME" Opening Night!
Survival Jobs Co-Host Samantha Tuozzolo is live from the iconic opening night carpet of Just In Time on Broadway which took place on April 23,2025. Featuring interviews with VIP arrivals, creatives and cast of the show including 2025 Tony Award nominee's Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence.
Spotlight on Shannon Lewis: Choreographing JUST IN TIME on Broadway
This week, we’re joined by Shannon Lewis, the choreographer behind the new musical Just In Time. Shannon talks about her early days as a dancer, how she developed her style, and what it’s like working with Alex Timbers and Jonathan Groff.
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