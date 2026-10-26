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JUST IN TIME Tickets to Go on Sale at Tanger Center in Greensboro

Performances will run from June 15 through June 20 at Tanger Center.

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JUST IN TIME Tickets to Go on Sale at Tanger Center in Greensboro

JUST IN TIME, the 2025 Grammy Award nominated new musical about the great American entertainer Bobby Darin, will come to the Triad as part of the Broadway, 2026-27 Season at Tanger Center. Performances will run from June 15 through June 20 at Tanger Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. 

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Beetlejuice), JUST IN TIME brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

JUST IN TIME has a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis, and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

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