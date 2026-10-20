 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Michael Blaustein BAD BAD BOY Tour Coming to Tanger Center in January

The stand-up comedian will perform across multiple venues from Atlanta to Grand Rapids throughout early 2027.

By:
Michael Blaustein BAD BAD BOY Tour Coming to Tanger Center in January

Comedian Michael Blaustein has announced his new tour, “Bad Bad Boy,” with multiple stops across North America, including one at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on January 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets and all information can also be found at https://www.blaucomedy.com.

About Michael Blaustein:

Michael Blaustein is one of the fastest rising stand-up comedians working today. His viral stand-up comedy clips have amassed over 2 billion views in the last year alone. He has sold out venues across the world, most recently closing out his successful 2025 tour year with over 70,000 tickets sold. When he's not on the road, he hosts the wildly successful Stiff Socks podcast and YouTube channel with co-host Trevor Wallace. Catch Michael now on his brand new Bad Bad Boy Tour.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Upcoming Shows
Sonic Live In Concert
Sonic Live In Concert
10/25 - 10/25/2026
Four Seasons Reimagined
Four Seasons Reimagined
11/7 - 11/7/2026
Recent Articles
THE BODYGUARD Tickets to Go on Sale at Tanger Center
THE BODYGUARD Tickets to Go on Sale at Tanger Center
10/12/2026
BURN THE FLOOR PRESENTS MAKS & PETA LIVE! is Coming to the Tanger Center
BURN THE FLOOR PRESENTS MAKS & PETA LIVE! is Coming to the Tanger Center
9/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors in Raleigh Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Theatre Raleigh (10/21-11/08)
Little Women in Raleigh Little Women
Temple Theatre (10/15-11/01)
War Bonds in Raleigh War Bonds
Temple Theatre (2/04-2/07)
Come From Away in Raleigh Come From Away
Raleigh Little Theatre (6/04-6/27)
Travesties in Raleigh Travesties
Burning Coal Theatre (10/08-10/25)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Raleigh Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
NRCA Squire Theatre (3/12-3/20)
Holiday Spectacular Pajama Party Edition in Raleigh Holiday Spectacular Pajama Party Edition
Studio 1 (12/19-12/19)
Knock, Knock (Theatre for the Very Young) in Raleigh Knock, Knock (Theatre for the Very Young)
Raleigh Little Theatre (11/18-11/29)
The Color of Death in Raleigh The Color of Death
Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre (11/05-11/08)
Operation Mincemeat in Raleigh Operation Mincemeat
DPAC (5/11-5/16)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets