Michael Blaustein BAD BAD BOY Tour Coming to Tanger Center in January
The stand-up comedian will perform across multiple venues from Atlanta to Grand Rapids throughout early 2027.
Comedian Michael Blaustein has announced his new tour, “Bad Bad Boy,” with multiple stops across North America, including one at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on January 17.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets and all information can also be found at https://www.blaucomedy.com.
About Michael Blaustein:
Michael Blaustein is one of the fastest rising stand-up comedians working today. His viral stand-up comedy clips have amassed over 2 billion views in the last year alone. He has sold out venues across the world, most recently closing out his successful 2025 tour year with over 70,000 tickets sold. When he's not on the road, he hosts the wildly successful Stiff Socks podcast and YouTube channel with co-host Trevor Wallace. Catch Michael now on his brand new Bad Bad Boy Tour.
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