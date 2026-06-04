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Video: Watch the Trailer For DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Theatre Raleigh

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is running at Theatre Raleigh from June 3-21, 2026.

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Theatre Raleigh has released a first look at DEAR EVAN HANSEN, currently running from June 3 through June 21 at the De Ann S. Jones Theatre at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center. Directed by Jessica Boevers Bogart, the production brings the six-time Tony Award-winning musical to Raleigh for a limited engagement.

The musical, featuring a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, follows a high school student navigating isolation and connection. The production received nine Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Actor, and Best Featured Actress.

The cast includes Catherine Brunell, whose Broadway credits include Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Elf, and Mean Girls, alongside University of Michigan student Jason Thomas Clyde in the title role. Additional performers will include Will Ray as Larry Murphy and Jenny Latimer as Cynthia Murphy.

The creative team includes musical director Beth G. Tankersley. The production will also feature a youth ensemble drawn in part from Theatre Raleigh ACT, the organization’s training program.







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