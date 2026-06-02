AN EVENING WITH SUTTON FOSTER Announced at Duke University

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An Evening with Sutton Foster will be presented on Jan. 14, 2027 at Duke University's Page Auditorium. This special event is a co-production by Theatre Raleigh and Duke Arts.

Foster (shown at right) is a two-time Tony Award winning performer having won Best Actress in a Musical for her performances in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Anything Goes." She has been nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in "Little Women" (2005), "The Drowsy Chaperone" (2006), "Shrek the Musical" (2009), "Violet" (2014) and "The Music Man" (2022). Television viewers may recognize Foster for starring as Liza Miller in the hit TV Land show, "Younger," which aired from 2015-2021.

At this special event, Foster will perform alongside fellow Broadway performer and longtime friend Megan McGinnis, whose credits include "Beetlejuice," "Little Women," "Les Misérables" and "Beauty and the Beast." The two have performed together for years and will bring warmth, humor and a shared love of musical theater to this Durham audience.

Tickets will start at $45. Duke Arts and Theatre Raleigh subscribers will have the first opportunity to buy tickets at 11 a.m. June 4, 2026. Non-subscribers will not be able to purchase tickets for this event until June 23, 2026.

Single tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. June 23, 2026 via the Duke Arts box office at https://tickets.duke.edu/dukearts/Online/default.asp.

Theatre Raleigh is the region's premier professional, nonprofit theatre company. Executive director Lauren Kennedy Brady is a former Broadway performer and now a co-producer of the four-time Tony Award-nominated play, "Titaníque." Kennedy and her Theatre Raleigh team consistently bring in top Broadway talent to the Triangle for their shows; this is the second time Theatre Raleigh has collaborated with Duke Arts on a show. The last one was "Bull Durham: A New Musical," which was performed at Reynolds Auditorium in fall 2024.

Need more Raleigh Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...