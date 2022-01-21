JP Jermaine Powell's BREATHE, BACK TO LIFE EXHIBIT Now On Display In The Betty Ray McCain Art Gallery

"Breathe, Back To Life" an exhibition of work by JP Jermaine Powell is the newest exhibit in the Betty Ray McCain Art Gallery located at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

The "Breathe, Back To Life" exhibit is a current visual snapshot of the art and life of artist JP Jermaine Powell. The work highlights the influences of his family, his global travel experiences, and his unique relationship with his local community as a visual storyteller.

"JP's work is full of bold colors and his use of various mediums truly reaches out and grabs your attention. We are honored to showcase his artwork in the McCain Gallery," said Michelle Bradley, Duke Energy Center's Assistant GM.

The exhibit consists of 28 pieces including artwork and photography and is on display now through March 1, 2022.

Jermaine "JP" Powell is a North Carolina based mixed-media artist and muralist. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, JP holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Pratt Institute, located in Brooklyn, New York. His paintings and public art projects explore the complexities of human relationships, materialism, and consumerism. As a world traveler, JP's travel experiences have inspired the use of various luxury objects used in his work. Both American and international currencies are often featured symbolically in his work. In his Modern Currency and Pure Luxury Collections (2018-2020), JP also uses bold, colorful textures, flowers, patterns, and mosaic tile. JP is the co-creator of the Breathe: Life After Death group art exhibition featured at the Block Gallery in Raleigh, North Carolina. JP's artwork has also been featured in Cary Living Magazine, Duke University, Art Space Galleries, Raleigh Arts, The City of Durham, and the Durham Art Guild. He is fortunate to have collectors throughout the United States, Argentina, Japan, South Africa and London. In June of 2020 JP was formally announced as the 1st place winner of the Fuquay Varina Plein Air Paint Off. JP's work has been shown in numerous group and solo exhibitions in Ohio, New York, Maryland, Washington D.C. and North Carolina.