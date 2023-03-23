JERSEY BOYS Comes to Theatre Raleigh in April

JERSEY BOYS comes to Theatre Raleigh next month. Performances run April 5 - 16, 2023. The production is directed by Matt Bogart.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony AwardsÂ® and Olivier AwardsÂ®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons their highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

JERSEY BOYS may be inappropriate for children ages 12 and under. Contains strong language.