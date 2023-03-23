Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JERSEY BOYS Comes to Theatre Raleigh in April

Performances runÂ April 5 â€“ 16, 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023 Â 
JERSEY BOYS comes to Theatre Raleigh next month. Performances run April 5 - 16, 2023. The production is directed by Matt Bogart.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony AwardsÂ® and Olivier AwardsÂ®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons their highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

JERSEY BOYS may be inappropriate for children ages 12 and under. Contains strong language.





Neil Simon's The Star-Spangled Girl is a hilarious romantic comedy that has been making audiences laugh for decades. Originally premiering on Broadway in 1966, the play has remained a popular choice for theatres around the world.
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ Theatre Raleigh will offer a playful signature cocktail for each show during its 2023 Main Stage season as part of an ongoing effort to upgrade patrons' experience at the North Raleigh professional, nonprofit theater.
The cast, ensemble, and creative team of The North Carolina Theatre's The Color Purple take us on a heart-wrenching yet joyful journey to a deeper understanding and celebration of life.
GRAMMY award winning artist Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will play Raleigh's Meymandi Concert Hall at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on June 6, 2023.

