J. Cole & Dreamville Announce Return Of Dreamville Festival in North Carolina

North Carolina-raised, Grammy Award-winning, and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole is proud to announce that Dreamville Festival will return next spring while expanding to two days on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this coming Friday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

As one of the most popular and largest artist-curated music festivals in the country, fans can look forward to a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself where he invites some of his favorite artists and collaborators to perform in his home state of North Carolina. Stay tuned as the 2022 music lineup will be revealed soon.

The festival will bring together local residents and travelers from across the globe to gather together and enjoy incredible music performances while at the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh's largest city park. Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Cole and his Dreamville team hope to once again shine a light on the special place that has helped to shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today.

Originally co-founded and curated by J. Cole, the inaugural festival event in April 2019 played host to a massive celebration of local culture, music, food, and art while welcoming over 40,000 guests from across the globe at the sold-out event including attendees hailing from all 50 states and more than 10 international countries.

Notable performances featured a headlining performance from Cole plus SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Rapsody, and Mez, in addition to the entire Dreamville Records roster including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.