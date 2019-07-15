Ira David Wood III's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To DPAC This December

Ira David Wood III's beloved musical comedy, A Christmas Carol, celebrates its 45th Anniversary and will return to DPAC for seven performances on December 18 - 22, 2019.



"Theatre in The Park's annual production of A Christmas Carol has become a beloved holiday tradition for our DPAC team members and guests," said Rachel Traversari, Senior Director of Marketing at DPAC. "We are so excited to have this acclaimed show return to our stage, and we cannot wait to see how the story has evolved within the last year."



The show has been performed annually since 1974 and has been named one of the "Top 20 Events in the Southeast." Cited as "one of the most successful shows in North Carolina Theatre history," A Christmas Carol has enjoyed critically acclaimed tours to England and France.

With over one million people having experienced the magic of A Christmas Carol throughout the years, the show regularly sells out. A few of its honors include being named one of the Top 20 Events In The Southeast, the Metro Ovation Award, the Triangle Arts & Entertainment Reader's Choice Award, Proclamations from the Mayor of Raleigh and the Governor of North Carolina, Proclamations from Compiegne, France and Kingston-Upon-Hull, England, and the distinct privilege of being the first theatrical production staged at DPAC.

Continue a family tradition or start a new one. Plan on seeing the Return of the Triangle's Most Beloved Holiday Show this December at DPAC.

