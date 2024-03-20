Honest Pint Theatre Co. to Present Regional Premiere of Bess Wohl's GRAND HORIZONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Honest Pint Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of GRAND HORIZONS, a play by Bess Wohl, directed by Susannah Hough, from May 17 - June 1, 2024.

Performances will take place at Theatre Raleigh Studio, 3027 Barrow Drive, Raleigh, NC.

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl is a heartwarming and hilarious exploration of love and marriage set in a retirement community, where a 50-year-married couple's decision to divorce sends shockwaves through their family, leading to uproarious chaos and unexpected revelations that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Of all the titles we wear-teacher, wife, mother, the funny one-it is infrequent that one or all encompass our being. Any role that we put ourselves into, or feel put into, can diminish our sense of self, shallowing the depth of each person's humanity. A long time of playing your role, and things may become automatic, erased, unrecognizable. Grand Horizons' Nancy French seeks justice, dignity, and respect to be seen beyond a role- a woman with desires, secrets and dreams. The play asks us to consider what happens when you step outside of your role in a family? Can you be in a family and still be yourself, or do you always have to sacrifice some part of your identity and freedom?

Tickets are $25 general admission, $18 students at the button below.

Grand Horizons was nominated for Best Play at the 2020 Tony Awards. This is the second regional premiere of Wohl's that Honest Pint has produced.

Honest Pint Theatre Company is a professional theatre company established in 2013 and located in Raleigh, NC.

More info at the button below or find Honest Pint Theatre Co. on FaceBook and Instagram.

