Oct. 31, 2022  

Hillside Drama to Present MATILDA: THE MUSICAL in November

The historic Hillside High School's award-winning drama and performing arts departments will celebrate the season with an annual fan fest Night Out with Hillside Drama. Night Out with Hillside Drama will offer current students, alumni, fans, and the community the first opportunity to experience the Hillside drama and performing arts departments for the 2022-2023 season of productions and marks the official beginning of the season. The opening night of Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical starts November 11, 2022 at 7:15 pm with a pre-show at 6:45 pm.

Hillside High School introduces former Hillside chorus teacher and Hillside alum Tiffany Agerston in her first-year and inaugural season as head of the theater program at Hillside. Agerston serves as the drama teacher and director and also the chair of the Hillside Visual and Performing Arts Program after long time and legendary educator Wendell Tabb retired last school year after 35 years of service. Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical is a show for the entire family.

Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical will run at Hillside High School in Durham from Friday, November 11, 2022-Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The show dates and times for Ronald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical are Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:15 pm with a pre show starting at 6:45 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:15 pm.



