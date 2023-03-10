Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hillside Drama Celebrates Read Across America With Season Finale TOO SLOW THE TURTLE

Too Slow The Turtle is a part of Hillside High School Theatre Department's annual celebration of Read Across America and to help increase literary across the state.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Hillside Drama Celebrates Read Across America With Season Finale TOO SLOW THE TURTLE

Durham's Hillside High School Drama Department will conclude its 2022-2023 season of productions with the children's show Too Slow The Turtle written by Leroy Meadows based on the beloved children's classic and one of Aesop's Fables "The Tortoise and the Hare" March 17-19 2023.

This production also concludes the inaugural season of current Hillside Drama director and teacher Tiffany Agerston after the retirement of legendary retired theater teacher Wendell Tabb after 35 years of service. Too Slow The Turtle is a part of Hillside High School Theatre Department's annual celebration of Read Across America and to help increase literary across the State of North Carolina.

During the Sunday performance, Hillside Drama and Hillside Performing Arts Program will honor our graduating seniors of the Class of 2023 and their accomplishments throughout their time in the program. Senior Day is an annual tradition Hillside Drama and Hillside Performing Arts that has continued throughout the years with the many students who are now alumni of Hillside Drama and Hillside Performing Arts. There will be multiple events throughout the day to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our seniors and their families.

The dates and times for Too Slow The Turtle are Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:15 pm; Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm and Senior Day 2023 Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:15 pm. The performances for Too Slow The Turtle will take place at the The John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater on the campus of Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229950®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsearch.seatyourself.biz%2Fwebstore%2Faccounts%2Fhillside%2Fbuy-tix%3FlandingMessageSeen%3Dtrue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




ComedyWorx and The Uproar Present OAK CITY TONIGHT / THE UPROAR This Month Photo
ComedyWorx and The Uproar Present OAK CITY TONIGHT / THE UPROAR This Month
A new local comedy sketch show featuring live performances, videos and music will run at ComedyWorx theater and Ruby Deluxe this weekend.
American Dance Festival Announces Its 2023 Performances Photo
American Dance Festival Announces Its 2023 Performances
To celebrate the 90th anniversary season, the American Dance Festival (ADF) is presenting 23 choreographers and companies. Among them are audience favorites such as Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pilobolus who will be presenting repertory programs including new work. SW!NG OUT, Kyle Marshall Choreography, and Resident Island Dance Theatre are among the exciting emerging talent that will make their ADF debuts.
New Name to be Unveiled Tomorrow at Raleighs Center for the Performing Arts Photo
New Name to be Unveiled Tomorrow at Raleigh's Center for the Performing Arts
Raleigh’s premier arts venue is preparing to raise the curtain and shine the spotlight on its official new name: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. Hosted in its grand lobby, the center will honor its new name and unveil signage during a special ceremony on Thursday, March 2nd at 4:30 p.m.
BWW Review: Jagged Little Pill Photo
BWW Review: Jagged Little Pill
The problem with jukebox musicals is that the music they use often takes away from the story that they're telling. It's not an issue with a show like MAMMA MIA, in which the plot is so light that the music complements it. However, when trying to tell a serious story, the songs can feel limiting and distracting from everything else happening.

More Hot Stories For You


ComedyWorx and The Uproar Present OAK CITY TONIGHT / THE UPROAR This MonthComedyWorx and The Uproar Present OAK CITY TONIGHT / THE UPROAR This Month
March 7, 2023

A new local comedy sketch show featuring live performances, videos and music will run at ComedyWorx theater and Ruby Deluxe this weekend.
Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's JERSEY BOYSSingle Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's JERSEY BOYS
March 6, 2023

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh's production of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Jersey Boys.'
PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEMPlayMakers Repertory Company Presents THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM
March 1, 2023

The world premiere of playwright and performing artist Tristan André's (As You Like It, The Public/Shakespeare in the Park) love letter to James Baldwin opens this week at PlayMakers Repertory Company.
New Name to be Unveiled Tomorrow at Raleigh's Center for the Performing ArtsNew Name to be Unveiled Tomorrow at Raleigh's Center for the Performing Arts
March 1, 2023

Raleigh’s premier arts venue is preparing to raise the curtain and shine the spotlight on its official new name: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. Hosted in its grand lobby, the center will honor its new name and unveil signage during a special ceremony on Thursday, March 2nd at 4:30 p.m.
The National Museum Of African American History And Culture Celebrated Garth FaganThe National Museum Of African American History And Culture Celebrated Garth Fagan
February 23, 2023

On Monday, February 20th, The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, The Lion King, and Garth Fagan Dance celebrated the show's Tony, Olivier, and Helpmann Award-winning choreographer and founder of Garth Fagan Dance, Garth Fagan, the longest-running Black choreographer in Broadway history. 
share