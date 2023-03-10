Hillside Drama Celebrates Read Across America With Season Finale TOO SLOW THE TURTLE

Durham's Hillside High School Drama Department will conclude its 2022-2023 season of productions with the children's show Too Slow The Turtle written by Leroy Meadows based on the beloved children's classic and one of Aesop's Fables "The Tortoise and the Hare" March 17-19 2023.

This production also concludes the inaugural season of current Hillside Drama director and teacher Tiffany Agerston after the retirement of legendary retired theater teacher Wendell Tabb after 35 years of service. Too Slow The Turtle is a part of Hillside High School Theatre Department's annual celebration of Read Across America and to help increase literary across the State of North Carolina.

During the Sunday performance, Hillside Drama and Hillside Performing Arts Program will honor our graduating seniors of the Class of 2023 and their accomplishments throughout their time in the program. Senior Day is an annual tradition Hillside Drama and Hillside Performing Arts that has continued throughout the years with the many students who are now alumni of Hillside Drama and Hillside Performing Arts. There will be multiple events throughout the day to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our seniors and their families.

The dates and times for Too Slow The Turtle are Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:15 pm; Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm and Senior Day 2023 Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:15 pm. The performances for Too Slow The Turtle will take place at the The John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater on the campus of Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229950®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsearch.seatyourself.biz%2Fwebstore%2Faccounts%2Fhillside%2Fbuy-tix%3FlandingMessageSeen%3Dtrue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1