Hear The Sounds Of WEST SIDE STORY At Raleigh Little Theatre

"West Side Story" in Concert is set for May 18 and 19 in the Stephenson Amphitheatre at RLT. This concert version of Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's musical will feature musicians of the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra with Zach Meeker as Tony and Alyssa White as Maria. Full bios for Zach and Maria

Royalties from this event benefit Equality NC, the oldest equality organization in the country fighting for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights and protections. This event is part of "Leonard Bernstein at 100", a two-year global celebration of the life and career of the 20th-century cultural giant, featuring more than 5,000 events on six continents.

so•ca cocina latina in Cameron Village will host a pop-up concert and dinner inspired by "West Side Story." The Hillsborough Street Jazz Trio will perform Latin Jazz on the patio from 6:30pm-8:30pm on Thursday, May 16, and so•ca will present a menu featuring Puerto Rican cuisine from May 16-19.

The weekend will feature food trucks and concessions including Thymely Meals, JAM Ice Cream and Shaved Ice, and Baguettaboutit. The Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre is located on the campus of Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue Street, Raleigh. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org. Learn more about the Raleigh Symphony orchestra by visiting their website at www.raleighsymphony.org.





