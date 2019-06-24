HERETIC - THE MARY DYER STORY to Film Before Live Audience In North Carolina

Chuck Fager and Spring Friends Meeting present Heretic - The Mary Dyer Story in September.

Mary Dyer, whom writer performer Jeanmarie Simpson calls "the mother of the first amendment," was the first female martyr in the colonies. As a result of her execution, the United States of America became the shining beacon for disenfranchised people worldwide.

Heretic - The Mary Dyer Story is timely and relevant, touching on our history of religious acceptance and freedom of speech. The play was written, developed and has been performed for a decade by Jeanmarie Simpson, who reprises the role of Mary Dyer before live audiences in Snow Camp, NC, September 13 and 14, 2019. Filming will occur at the same time so that the audience contributes to the context and becomes part of the film.

September 13 and 14 2019

Alamance County, North Carolina

Spring Friends Meeting House

3323 E Greensboro Chapel Hill Road

Snow Camp, North Carolina

Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14 evening public performances at 7pm.

Saturday 11am - 5pm private filming before an invited audience?. For invitation more information, contact the producer.

Each performance is followed by a discussion. For Mature Audiences. No late seating.?

Goodwill donations heartily encouraged.

Details: marydyerplay.com





