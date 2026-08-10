Get The Led Out to Return to Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Get The Led Out will return to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on March 21, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians delivering Led Zeppelin live. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album…GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage.

Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO's approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance.

Need more Raleigh Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming