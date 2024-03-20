GOLDEN WEST GALA Comes to the North Carolina Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Carolina Opera has announced its highly anticipated "Golden West Gala," a dazzling evening of music, glamour, and philanthropy, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at The Pavilion at The Angus Barn. Gala co-chairs Rae and Jim Gulick and Paul Fomberg and Roy Cromartie invite opera aficionados, supporters of the arts, and anyone who wants to dust off their boots and kick up their heels to join the party.

The annual Opera Gala serves as a cornerstone fundraising event in North Carolina Opera's yearly calendar, bringing together patrons, sponsors, artists, and community members to celebrate the power of opera and the vibrant cultural landscape of North Carolina. This year's gala looks ahead to NCO's upcoming presentation of Giacomo Puccini's The Girl of the Golden West on April 21st at Meymandi Concert Hall, and promises to be an evening of elegance and excitement, featuring captivating performances, delectable cuisine, and exclusive auction experiences.

Guests attending the Golden West Gala will enjoy an intimate performance by world-class dramatic soprano Alexandra LoBianco. NC Opera audiences will remember Ms. LoBianco from her performances as Leonore in Fidelio, the title role in Tosca, and Brünnhilde in Siegfried. Following a sumptuous repast, local jazz quintet Peter Lamb and the Wolves will take to the stage, while guests dance the night away.

In addition to the captivating performances, the Golden West Gala will feature both a silent and live auction with an array of unique items and experiences up for bid. From luxurious getaways to once-in-a-lifetime opera experiences, there will be something for everyone to bid on and enjoy. Supporters who can't attend the big party can bid on silent auction items from home, and purchase raffle tickets to win an overnight stay at The Umstead Hotel and Spa. All proceeds from the event provide critical funds in support of North Carolina Opera's mission to inspire and enrich the community through exceptional operatic performances, meaningful community collaborations, and engaging educational programs.

"We are thrilled to invite our supporters to join us for an evening of celebration and camaraderie at the Golden West Gala," said Eric Mitchko, General Director of North Carolina Opera. "This event not only highlights the incredible impact of opera, but also underscores the vital role that the community plays in sustaining and advancing the arts in North Carolina."

