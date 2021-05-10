Eastern Music Festival Returns This Season

Eastern Music Festival has announced the return to live performances this summer. After canceling the in-person 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EMF is coming home to the Guilford College campus from June 26 through July 31, 2021. EMF anticipates a safe, socially distanced summer season after months of considered planning for the health and well-being of the students, faculty, staff, and audience members (conducted in accordance with local and national health guidelines as well as recommendations from a team of healthcare advisors and the Guilford County Dept. of Health). The Festival will operate at a limited capacity with fewer enrolled young artists and reduced number of faculty artists on the roster.

"We are thrilled to be among the first arts organizations in our community to return to live and in-person concerts and educational programs this summer," says Chris Williams, EMF Executive Director. "We are confident our plans will offer all participants a safe and memorable EMF experience-the kind that can only come from learning and teaching in-person and seeing a live music performance."

This summer at EMF will look a little different. The 2021 season will include over 35 performances featuring classical works for ensembles of varying shapes and sizes, including:

· Tuesdays: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players

· Wednesdays: Signature Performances featuring EMF Faculty Artists

- June 30: The Mile-End Trio (Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Marika Bournaki, piano)

- July 7: Violinist Jeff Multer leads EMF Faculty Artists in Vivaldi's Four Seasons

- July 21: EMF Percussion Faculty in Recital

- July 28: Pianist Awadagin Pratt in Recital

· Fridays: EMF Young Artists Orchestras

· Saturdays: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz

· Student chamber recitals and piano recitals dates to be announced soon.

Concerts and recitals will be performed in compliance with current local, state, and federal health guidelines, including fewer performers on the stage, social distancing, and wearing face masks. Most performances will be in Dana Auditorium on the Guilford College campus and limited to 200 socially distanced seats per show, in accordance with current venue capacity restrictions. To note: programs and available seating may change in response to any updated guidelines from the State of North Carolina.

"This season will be filled with the music we know our students want to learn and perform, our faculty artists yearn to teach, and our audiences cannot wait to hear again," says Gerard Schwarz, EMF Music Director. "The enthusiasm and joy to perform music live is an EMF trademark. We know it will feel like a homecoming for our EMF family and community."

"Despite the constraints and challenges, and for many a tragic time, EMF has persevered, and we are eager to offer all that is expected of an EMF summer - in a fashion that closely hews to the prevailing COVID-19 health and safety protocols," added Williams.

Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 20, 2021, online at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets. All tickets will be reserved-in-advance touchless/paperless to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Complete program details and featured soloists to be announced later this spring and will be available online at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.