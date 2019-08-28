Eastern Music Festival Receives Three-Year Grant From The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation

Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro's nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, has received a three-year grant of $30,000 from the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation for the Distinguished Teaching Artist program. The Foundation's generous support will enable EMF to continue the master guest teacher program over the 2020, 2021, and 2022 summer study seasons.

"We are grateful to the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation for its continued support of EMF's Distinguished Teaching Artist program and for its trust and dedication to the arts as a valued aspect of life in Guilford County," said EMF executive director Chris Williams.

First funded by the Foundation in 2016 as an eight-day guest teacher residency for two classical artists, the Distinguished Teaching Artist program was redesigned in 2019 to bring several acclaimed master teachers to EMF for intensive, focused study with the Festival's Young Artists.

Speaking on behalf of the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, executive director Robert O. Klepfer, Jr., noted, "We are pleased to continue to support EMF's programs and to experience the impact these master teachers have had on the artistic development of the Festival's students."

"Our programming and performance plans continue to emphasize works that are both challenging to perform and rewarding from the audience's perspective. The Distinguished Teaching Artist program brings in guest instructors for short residencies, providing an amplified educational experience for enrolled students, as well as insight into the specific teaching process in master classes experiences for our audience community," added Williams.

Planning is already underway for the 59th season, June 27 - August 1, 2020. EMF provides more than $350,000 in scholarship support to deserving and talented students each year, employs more than 120 performing artists and support staff each season, and enlivens the Greensboro and Triad community through its performances and outreach activities. The Festival hosted its largest student participation population in 2019 with 264 students from 41 states and 21 countries. Application information for the 2020 season will be available in October 2019.

The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation was formed in 1955 by Sigmund Sternberger and is committed to improving the quality of life of residents of Guilford County, North Carolina.

For almost six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF) has been produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College, UNCG, and other venues in the Greensboro area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to over 265 young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. During EMF's five-week annual season (June 27 - August 1, 2020), the Festival presents more than 65 concerts under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. In addition, 30-plus outreach performances are performed throughout the region. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org.





