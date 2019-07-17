Eastern Music Festival Offers Five Free Concerts And Events Sunday July 21

Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized music festival and summer educational program based in the heart of North Carolina, will host its annual Open House event on Sunday, July 21, on the campus of Guilford College. The afternoon of concerts is free and open to the public and is a fun way for families and the community to experience the musical excellence that happens over five weeks at EMF.

Since June 22, Eastern Music Festival has been the home for over 265 young artists studying classical music and performance with 75 acclaimed faculty and world-class guest artists and teachers. The annual Open House features an afternoon of talented Young Artists and faculty showcasing classical masterworks in several unique and free performances.

Open House Schedule of Performances

Percussion Ensemble Concert

1:00 p.m. Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

Guitar Orchestra Concert

2:15 p.m. Carnegie Room at Hege Library, Guilford College

Pianopalooza

3:00 p.m. Sternberger Auditorium, Guilford College

Conducting Scholars Showcase with Eastern Festival Orchestra

4:15 p.m. Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

The Conducting Scholars Showcase will feature EMF's nine conducting scholars leading the Eastern Festival Orchestra. This concert will feature:

BEETHOVEN • Overture to Coriolan, op.62

WEBER • Overture to Oberon, J. 306

MENDELSSOHN • The Hebrides, op.26

WAGNER •Overture to Der fliegende Holländer, WWV 63

BERLIOZ • Overture to Béatrice et Bénédict

DVORAK • Carnival Overture, op.92

HUMPERDINK • Prelude to Hänsel und Gretel

DEBUSSY • Prelude to Afternoon of a Faun

BRAHMS •Academic Festival Overture*

*Fun fact: the Brahms Academic Festival Overture was the first work performed at the first EMF season.

MUSEP

Plan to stay on campus after EMF's Open House for Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park. MUSEP begins at 6 p.m. on the Founder's Lawn on the campus of Guilford College and feature the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra. An evening of jazz in the tradition of the finest big band composers and arrangers, courtesy of some of NC's best jazz musicians, educators, music professionals, and up-and-coming artists. MUSEP is free, open to the public, and sponsored by the City of Greensboro.

Eastern Music Festival continues through Saturday, July 27. EMF's 58th season features over 65 performances by three symphonies, multiple chamber ensembles, and signature guest artists performances at its home location at Guilford College and other locations in Greensboro, the Triad, and Boone, North Carolina. Tickets available online at eastermusicfestival.org or by calling the Triad Stage Box Office at 336-272-0160.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You