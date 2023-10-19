Durham Performing Arts Center Welcomes Six Millionth Guest

Six millionth guest receives tickets to every Broadway show through July 2024.

Oct. 19, 2023

Last night, DPAC welcomed its six millionth guest at a performance of Broadway's most electrifying new musical, MJ.  In celebration of DPAC reaching this attendance milestone, the six millionth guest received tickets to all ten of the hit Broadway shows that are a part of the Truist Broadway at DPAC and WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway seasons thru July 2024. 

DPAC staff were on site to count each guest entering the building and then greet and celebrate with the six millionth guest.  DPAC's “extra special guest” passed through the entry doors at approximately 6:40 PM.  

Since opening in 2008, DPAC has presented over 2,800 events including Broadway's biggest hits, legendary concert artists, and the top comedians in the world.  1,300 of these events have been total sellouts, including almost all performances of DPAC's signatures series, Truist Broadway at DPAC, one of the top Broadway series in the U.S.

In addition, over the last decade, DPAC has continuously been ranked among the top ten theaters in the U.S. for ticket sales and attendance based on reports by leading national publications that cover live entertainment events and venues.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina.  Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video.  Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was nominated in 2020 for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has “something for everyone,” hosting up to 550,000 guests per year to its 200 to 250 performances.  Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows, and special events of all kinds. 

Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal. 

For more information, please visit: www.DPACnc.com.




