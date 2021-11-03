Duke Energy Center Launches New Volunteer Program

The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts recently unveiled a new Volunteer Program. The program seeks candidates who have a passion for theater, live events, and engaging with others.

Volunteers will work alongside the center's ushers and management staff in providing outstanding guest services for all who attend events at the Duke Energy Center.

Duties and responsibilities may include:

Greeting and welcoming guests as they arrive outside on the plaza and as they enter the venue

Scanning tickets

Providing directions to all areas of the venue, including theater entrances, seat locations, restrooms, ATMs, and concessions

Showing guests to their seats

Preparing and handing out programs to guests

Assisting guests with any needs during their visit

"Our goal is to create moments, and volunteers will play an integral part in us continuing to provide excellent customer service that our guests experience here at the Duke Energy Center," said Michelle Bradley, Assistant General Manager. "By launching this program, we hope that those who have a passion for serving others and their community will apply."

Becoming a volunteer also has perks! Volunteers will have the opportunity to exchange their donated time and passion for the arts for incentives such as eligible event tickets or branded merchandise.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can learn more and fill out an interest form by visiting https://www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/volunteer.