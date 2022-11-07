DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Opens Applications For Regional High School Musical Theatre Awards

DPAC has announced that Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards has opened registration and applications for the 2022 / 2023 school year.

DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars (TRS) celebrates outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre, by focusing attention on the meaningful work being done both on and off stage by dedicated teachers and students.

TRS also serves as the regional competition as part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), also known as The Jimmy Awards. This regional competition is 100% free for participants and is open to high school musical theatre productions located across Central North Carolina. Current approved counties include Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Vance, Wake, Warren and Yadkin.

DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars competition will culminate onstage at DPAC on May 18, 2023. At this live awards show, winners of 11 award categories will be announced, including DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress, both who receive $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

This year, there will be the most cash prizes offered in Triangle Rising Stars history, as well as many other incredible opportunities for participating schools and nominated students. DPAC is excited to welcome student performers from each participating school for the first time ever to perform as part of an opening group number on DPAC's stage. The awards show will also once again be hosted by Clay Aiken and live-adjudicated by qualified area judges who have Broadway credits and impressive talent management histories.

For any student or school production to participate, a school representative must complete registration no later than this Friday, November 11, 2022. Schools must be presenting a qualified musical, and students who are being considered must be cast in a qualifying lead role.

Thank you for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for generously supporting Triangle Rising Stars.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), was established in 2009 by Pittsburgh CLO and Nederlander Alliances, a division of The Nederlander Organization, to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. The program impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by over forty professional theatres throughout the US.

Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Also known as The Jimmy Awards, named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was nominated in 2020 for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.



With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting 450,000 to 550,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

For more information, please visit: www.DPACnc.com