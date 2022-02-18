DPAC Welcomes Five Millionth Guest

Last night, DPAC welcomed its five millionth guest at the second of comedian Hasan Minhaj's two-performances on Thursday night. In celebration of DPAC reaching this attendance milestone, the five millionth guest received their choice of either Truist Broadway season tickets for the upcoming 2022 / 2023 season or a concert and comedy superstar package featuring tickets to ten shows of their choice.

DPAC staff were on site to count each and every guest entering the building and then greet and celebrate with the five millionth guest. DPAC's "extra special guest" passed through the entry doors at approximately 9:45 PM.

"Every day since we opened in 2008, DPAC has strived to offer one-of-a-kind live entertainment events and a legendary customer experience for every person who walks through our doors," said Bob Klaus, General Manager at DPAC. "We are incredibly thankful to the fans who love seeing live entertainment in DPAC's intimate atmosphere, and we look forward to continuing to serve our guests for many more years to come."

Since opening in 2008, DPAC has presented nearly 2,450 events including Broadway's biggest hits, legendary concert artists, and the top comedians in the world. Over 1,000 of these events have been total sellouts, including almost all performances of DPAC's signatures series, Truist Broadway at DPAC, one of the top Broadway series in the U.S.

In addition, over the last 13 years, DPAC has continuously been ranked among the top ten theaters in the U.S. for ticket sales and attendance based on reports by leading national publications that cover live entertainment events and venues.

Top Five Broadway Shows at DPAC

Hamilton: November 6 - December 2, 2018 Disney's The Lion King: February 16 - March 20, 2016 WICKED: April 21 - May 16, 2010 WICKED: May 2 - 27, 2012 Disney's The Lion King: January 4 - 30, 2011

Top Five Concerts at DPAC

Widespread Panic: March 29 - 31, 2019 Neil Young: April 15, 2011 Ringo Starr: August 6, 2019 Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit: November 26-27, 2021 Lauren Daigle - Behold Christmas Tour: December 1-2, 2021

Top Five Comedians at DPAC