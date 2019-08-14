DPAC Presents The Doobie Brothers on November 20th

Critically acclaimed rock band, The Doobie Brothers, known for their harmony-laden, guitar-driving rock and roll set, will perform at DPAC on November 20, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10:00 AM. They can be purchased online at DPACnc.com, at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC, by phone at 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC and at Ticketmaster.com

The Doobie Brothers have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar driven rock and roll for more than four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four GRAMMY® Awards.

Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.

Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record."





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You