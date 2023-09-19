Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble Tour Comes to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in January

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble, January 4, 2024 at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network program, Colin and Brad take the stage live and improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation-- transforming the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold.

No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter that the whole family can enjoy. Tickets for Asking For Trouble go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10am at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office. Ticket prices start at $28. Learn more at colinandbradshow.com.