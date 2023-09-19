Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble Tour Comes to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in January

The performance is on January 4, 2024.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 2 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble Tour Comes to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in January

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble, January 4, 2024 at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network program, Colin and Brad take the stage live and improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation-- transforming the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold.

No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter that the whole family can enjoy. Tickets for Asking For Trouble go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10am at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office. Ticket prices start at $28. Learn more at colinandbradshow.com.




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Martina McBride THE JOY CHRISTMAS TOUR Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Perform Photo
Martina McBride THE JOY CHRISTMAS TOUR Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts This November!

Country music icon Martina McBride is bringing her 13th annual 'The Joy of Christmas Tour' to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh this November. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22. Don't miss this fun show for the whole family!

2
Photos: First Look at the PlayMakers Repertory Company Production Of CLYDES Photo
Photos: First Look at the PlayMakers Repertory Company Production Of CLYDE'S

The regional premiere of Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed play Clyde’s opens this week at PlayMakers Repertory Company. Check out all new photos here!

3
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
Hillside Drama to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Hillside Drama to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get ready for an exciting season as Hillside Drama kicks off with a spectacular performance of Little Shop of Horrors. Join in on November 10th, 2023 in Durham, NC for a night of entertainment and celebration. Don't miss this family-friendly show that runs until November 12th, 2023. Secure your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Durham Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful- The Carole King Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Classical Favorites
Wilson Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trey Kennedy: Grow Up
Wilson Center (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice Cooper
Wilson Center (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Durham Performing Arts Center (11/24-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsboys Let the Music Speak Tour
Wilson Center (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIRSPRAY
Kids On Stage (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Jurors
The Justice Theater Project (10/13-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You