Chapel Hill-Carrboro's OdysseyStage and Cary Playwrights' Forum Present NC 10by10 Play Festival

CPF and OdysseyStage reviewed script submissions from across North Carolina. to select plays for the 2020 Festival.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro's OdysseyStage teams up with the Cary Playwrights' Forum (CPF) for a new approach to the annual NC 10by10 Play Festival. Each group produces five ten-minute plays by NC playwrights then all ten are presented in a single production.

This year, a new performance platform is expected to reach fans of ten-minute plays across the country and around the world. The brief play format is well-suited to virtual presentation.

CPF and OdysseyStage reviewed script submissions from across North Carolina. Plays selected for the 2020 Festival include:

The Bluebird by Eric Weil

Rain Like Tears by Elijah Moore

New Age Farewells by Susan M. Steadman

Marcel Marceau's Acting Class by Andy Rassler

The Kindness of Strangers by Mike Brannon

Twist and Doubt by Evan Daane

Is This My Support Group? by Bonnie Milne Gardner

The Affliction By Tim Wiest

Something Old, Something New by Gabrielle Vizcaino

Unwanted Poets by Tom Buhrman

Playwright Eric Weil is "thrilled to have a play in the NC 10by10 Play Festival for the third year in a row." He looks forward to "the same standards of excellence in acting and directing." Playwright Mike Brannon appreciates the professionalism of OdysseyStage and Cary Playwrights' Forum previous festivals. "It's fantastic to see them fighting to keep theatre alive through this presentation of the NC10by10 festival."

The NC 10by10 Play Festival maintains the summer tradition of the original 10X10 in the Triangle, a staple at The Carrboro ArtsCenter for 15 years. Since 2018, the two theatre companies have collaborated to engage more than 100 artists and crew from across the Triangle.

The NC 10by10 Play Festival will be presented September 18&19 and 27&28 at 8pm. Each ticket provides access to the Festival for 24 hours. Suggested donation is $5; see website for ticketing details. Visit www.nc10by10.org.

Shows View More Raleigh Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You