Cast Set For MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at PlayMakers Repertory Company

The opening of William Shakespeare's critically acclaimed play Much Ado About Nothing opens November 18 at PlayMakers Repertory Company.

“I'm so thrilled to return to PRC after a decade to direct this fabulously funny and feminist production of Much Ado About Nothing,” said Director Lavina Jadhwani. “Our production celebrates the tradition of Shakespeare while also addressing the contemporary gender politics of the piece.”

PlayMakers is revisiting Shakespeare's classic tale of wit and whispers, friend, and foe, for the first time in more than 30 years, this time shifting the setting to 1940s Appalachia. Peter Vitale, who composed music for PlayMakers' production of Hamlet, returns with original music for this production.

Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch says Shakespeare's comedies are always a crowd pleaser, and that she is particularly excited to have audiences experience this joyously inclusive production.

“Being around any production of Much Ado About Nothing always makes me giddy,” says Benesch. “The stellar creative team and cast are cooking up something very special: a production that, while written in 1640 and set in 1940's Appalachia, speaks to and from the curious heart of our present moment.”

This production features Aneesh Sheth (Bombay Dreams) who is making her PlayMakers debut as Beatrice, alongside company member Tia James (Hamlet, Merchant of Venice, Broadway) as Benedick.

Sheth and James are joined by company member Jeffrey Blair Cornell, as well as a large ensemble of actors from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill's Professional Actor Training Program

The creative team includes scenic design by Dahlia Al-Habieli, costumes by Jan Chambers, lighting design by Sarah Hughey, Tracy Bersley, choreography, and associate sound designer, Alex Thompson.

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Much Ado About Nothing opens Saturday, November 18, and runs through December 3.

For information and to purchase tickets, call (919) 962-7529 or visit Click Here.