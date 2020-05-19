Cary Playwrights' Forum Announces A FIFTH OF PLAYSLAM

On May 26, 2020 at 7:30pm an emcee will go LIVE on Facebook to announce the availability of the 18 PlaySlam Zoom-recorded three-minute play videos.

Audiences will view them (free), as part of a Watch Party on Facebook at 8pm that same day or on their own later, then VOTE! Then another Facebook LIVE event in June will announce the winner of the prestigious and coveted "Mr or Ms PlaySlam 2020" crown, and all its concomitant glory (including a Benjamin)!

This show was originally scheduled to occur live and in-person at The Cary Theater (our fabulous PlaySlam partner). But, alas, the Lord giveth, and the Virus taketh away...

The plays are directed by the writers! Viewing them will be a high-energy hot mess of a time, with loads of crazy fun and organized chaos. Many of the directors and actors will join you in the Watch Party audience, to also soak in and laugh and write pithy remarks in the chat as their fellow artists perform.

Facebook Event!

Web page (shows plays, writers, actors, and eventually: 1) a link to the voting form, and 2) PDFs to print and take notes on while watching, to help with subsequent voting)

