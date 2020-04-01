Carolina Theatre Will Host a Virtual Open Mic Night

Calling all artists and music lovers! In these difficult times it is more important than ever to connect with one other. As part of Carolina Theatre's effort to bring its community together, support local artists, and showcase amazing talent, the company will be hosting virtual open mics!

Each Thursday, join online for a FREE virtual concert! Tip artists virtually for their performance, and tell the company who you want to see perform LIVE at the theatre! To vote for an artist, share the livestream on Facebook and mention your favorite performer in your caption.

ARTIST SUBMISSIONS

Amateurs and professionals welcome! Singers, instrumentalists, beatboxers, spoken word artists, now is your time to shine! Each week, we'll stream video submissions to our 35,000 fans! Get tips, exposure, and create JOY in this time of isolation.

All participants will receive a movie-ticket bundle as a "Thank You" and will be considered for future livestream and pre-recorded concerts in our historic theatre.

Email your video submission to Gigi@CarolinaTheatre.com to be included.

Include your Venmo/CashApp info in your submission to allow viewers to tip you!





