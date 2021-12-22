Cape Fear Regional Theatre Will Reopen Renovated Theatre With THE WIZARD OF OZ

Renovations have been completed on the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Up & Coming Weekly reports. After nine months of renovations, the theatre is set to reopen with its production of The Wizard of Oz in January.

Renovations include new wider seats and deeper rows, new sound system, fresh-air intake HVAC, upgraded energy-efficient lighting, new flooring, new paint and upgraded ADA accessibility.

Read more on Up & Coming Weekly.

The Wizard of Oz runs January 20 - February 13, 2022.

Click your heels together and join Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy, and her little dog, too. They're off to see the Wizard in the magical land of Oz, but in order to make it there, they have to face the Wicked Witch of the West. This iconic musical reminds us that there truly is no place like home. Join us for this beloved family friendly musical that has entertained generations.

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/project/the-wizard-of-oz/.