COME FROM AWAY On Sale At DPAC On August 29th

DPAC announces that the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its DPAC debut for a limited engagement January 14-19, 2020, as part of SunTrust Broadway's 2019 / 2020 season. Tickets to individual shows of COME FROM AWAY go on sale Thursday, August 29th.



Tickets start at $31.50 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and go on sale Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

Groups of 12 or more are on sale now by e-mailing groups@dpacnc.com



"COME FROM AWAY is the unforgettable true story of trust, compassion, and kindness that resonated throughout Gander, Newfoundland, in September 2001," said Rachel Traversari, Senior Director of Marketing at DPAC. "DPAC guests will be moved and inspired by this must-see musical."



With a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Please visit: www.ComeFromAway.com





