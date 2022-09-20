Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Burning Coal Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of A GREAT BIG WOOLLY MAMMOTH THAWING

The new play explores the unexpected sides of climate change and its impacts on personal relationships.  

Register for Raleigh News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Opening Burning Coal Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season, A Great Big Wooly Mammoth Thawing From The Ice is a world premiere by London based playwright Tatty Hennessy.

Hennessy uses a New York Times article about melting permafrost and the real-life recent discovery of preserved mammoths as inspiration to explore the unexpected sides of climate change and its impacts on personal relationships.

In Alaska an activist named Leah (AC Donahue), a tech giant named Justin (Matthew Hagar), and an oil driller named Jim (Gene Cordon) walk into a bar. They meet up with Jim's son Justin (Ben Apple), a wilderness guide, for an unusual journey through the Yukon. The isolation of the wilderness has a way of making the truth come out. The temperature is rising, and who knows what buried treasures they might find in the glacial wreckage.

Tatty Hennessy is a rising star playwright, director, and dramaturg who is based in London. Her play, A Hundred Words for Snow, won the Heretic Voices monologue

competition and received 4 Offie award nominations. The play was also produced by Burning Coal in 2020. Her other works include Animal Farm, an adaptation of the George Orwell novel of the same name, F Off, written in 2019 with the National Youth Theatre and The Snow Queen for Theatre N16. She has also completed her first script for television, Kitty Kitty.

This play will be directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson, a long-time collaborator and close friend of Hennessy's. Atkinson directed and helped develop the West End Production of Hennessy's A Hundred Words For Snow. She first connected with Burning Coal for last season's 2021 production of I And You by Lauren Gunderson. She recently assistant directed David Eldridge's Middle at London's National Theatre.

Set design by Erin Morales, lighting by Kevin Frazier, costume design by Jane Stein, and sound design by Christy Rose. The cast includes Burning Coal mainstays; the role of Leah will be played by A.C. Donohue (Camelot, Burning Coal), the role of Justin will be played by Matt Hager (Romeo And Juliet, Burning Coal), and the role of Chris will be played by Ben Apple (Churchill's Shorts, Burning Coal). The role of Jim will be played by Gene Cordon in his first performance with Burning Coal.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For Mountain Theatre Company's BKLYN THE MUSICALVIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For Mountain Theatre Company's BKLYN THE MUSICAL
September 21, 2022

Mountain Theatre Company released a new video featuring rehearsal footage and interviews for their upcoming production of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL. Check out the video here!
Burning Coal Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of A GREAT BIG WOOLLY MAMMOTH THAWINGBurning Coal Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of A GREAT BIG WOOLLY MAMMOTH THAWING
September 20, 2022

Opening Burning Coal Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season, A  Great Big Wooly Mammoth Thawing From The Ice is a world premiere by London based playwright Tatty Hennessy.
COME FROM AWAY Is On Sale At DPAC On Thursday, September 22, 2022COME FROM AWAY Is On Sale At DPAC On Thursday, September 22, 2022
September 20, 2022

DPAC has announced the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to DPAC for a limited engagement January 18 – 22, 2023.
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Durham Performing Arts Center, September 22TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Durham Performing Arts Center, September 22
September 19, 2022

DPAC has announced that TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is on stage for eight performances beginning January 3 – 8, 2023, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC.
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts This OctoberBLUE MAN GROUP Returns To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts This October
September 19, 2022

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts has announced that individual tickets for the Raleigh engagement of the all new tour of BLUE MAN GROUP will go on sale September 23 at 10AM.