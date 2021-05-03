Burning Coal Theatre Company Presents EVITA and More This Summer

Burning Coal Theatre Company is roaring back with full education programming and three productions simultaneously. The company is offers a variety of in-person and livestreamed opportunities to join including Evita (June 17-27, outdoors at Dorothea Dix Park), the KidsWrite! Festival (May 28-29, virtual live), and the Second Stage Series (June 10-27, hybrid in-person and virtual).

Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Burning Coal presents the beloved, rocking musical outdoors for in-person audiences.

Evita tells the story of Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine President Juan Perón. The musical, which first started as a rock opera concept album, begins with the announcement of Eva Perón's death, with a fictional version of Ché leading the audience through her early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death. The show opened in 1978 on London's West End, winning the Olivier for Best New Musical. A year later it claimed a similar award after opening on Broadway. A 1996 film version starred Madonna and Antonio Banderas. A recent London revival at the Open Air claimed awards from several sources for Best Musical or Best Revival.

It will perform June 17-27, 2021, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are available now for $25.00, with Senior tickets (65+) available for $20.00, and Student, Teacher, and Active Military tickets available for $15.00, with Student Rush tickets at curtain (pending available seats) for $5.00 five minutes before curtain. The first Sunday of each show is also Pay What You Can Day. Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

Burning Coal Theatre's Second Stage Series, Wait Til You See This, will be presenting the plays Girls and Boys by Dennis Kelly, directed by Ana Radulescu, and Nine Lives by Zodwa Nyoni, directed by Jordan Lichtenheld (Forever). These plays will run in repertory Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, June 10th through June 27th , 2021. Tickets are $10 apiece, and can be purchased online or at the door. More information at 919.834.4001 or at www.burningcoal.org. NOTE: We will have an in-person audience limit of 30 people and will also livestream the performances from the stage each date into the safety of your home. Burning Coal Theatre's Second Stage Series, Wait Til You See This, is presented in collaboration with young and emerging artists and companies.

Girls and Boys is a disturbing story, a kind of modern day Greek tragedy, about a seemingly normal family broken apart when one spouse loses their job - and with it their sense of self-worth. It was first presented at The Royal Court Theatre in 2018 starring Carey Mulligan. The playwright, Dennis Kelly has written over 20 plays include the book for Mathilde the Musical, and has also created works for television, radio, and film. Performances will be June 11, 17, 19, 25th at 7:30 pm, and June 13 and 27th at 2 pm. Warning: contains extremely graphic material. Not intended for anyone under 18 years of age.

Nine Lives is a snapshot style story that focuses on the struggles of a gay African immigrant seeking refuge in the UK. It was developed as part of A Pie and A Pint Programme by West Yorkshire Playhouse in 2014, and then went on to tour nationally. The Zimbabwean born playwright, Zodwa Nyoni, is also a poet, and has received a Channel 4 Playwrights award. Performances will be June 10, 12, 18, 24 & 26th at 7:30 pm, and June 20th at 2 pm.

Burning Coal's annual KidsWrite! Festival is a presentation of seven original plays by middle and high school students. Burning Coal's professional team of artists will work to bring the student's plays to the virtual stage this year. The free performances are on Twitch.tv May 28-29, 2021 at 7pm. Follow Burning Coal at www.twitch.tv/burningcoaltheatre for notifications.