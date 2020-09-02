Burning Coal Theatre Company Announces A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW

Performances will run Thursdays through Saturdays this October.

Burning Coal Theatre Company announces its production of A Hundred Words for Snow by Tatty Hennessy.

In A Hundred Words for Snow, we meet the 15 year old Rory, a girl from the suburbs of London who has just suffered a great loss in her family. Her father, a brilliant high school geography teacher, has passed away suddenly. Determined to honor his memory, she sets off on an extraordinary adventure, to scatter his ashes at the North Pole.

Performances will run Thursdays through Saturdays October 8 - 10, 15 - 17 and 22 - 24, 2020 at 6 pm, 7:45 pm and 9:30 pm and Sundays October 11, 18 & 25th at 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm at Burning Coal Theatre's Murphey School Auditorium (located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604). Only 4 people will be admitted per performance.

Tickets are available now for $25.00, with Senior tickets (65+) available for $20.00, and Student, Teacher, and Active Military tickets available for $15.00, with Student Rush tickets at curtain (pending available seats) for $5.00. The first Sunday, October 11, is also Pay What You Can Day. Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001. Reservations are strongly suggested.

This production was originally scheduled to open our 2020-2021 season prior to the pandemic's arrival. It will remain the season opener, but will now only have 4 audience members per performance. The audience will spend most of the play blindfolded. Burning Coal will now be doing 36 performances rather than its initially scheduled 12 performance run. Two actors will share the role of 'Rory'.

