Burning Coal Theatre Company Announces 2020 - 2021 Season RESET

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its 2020 - 2021 season reset. This season will include A Hundred Words for Snow by Tatty Hennessy (October 8 - 25, 2020), Conversations I Always Wanted to Have: A Repertory Season of Two Plays by Dael Orlandersmith (January 28 - February 14, 2021) and Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber (Spring, 2021).

A Hundred Words for Snow will be presented at Burning Coal Theatre's Murphey School Auditorium (224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604) for an audience of four people only per performance. Masks will be required of all attendees and temperature checks will be conducted at the door. There will be three performances per day, Thursday through Saturday at 6 pm, 7:45 pm and 9:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm.

Conversations I Always Wanted to Have will be performed live on each date at Burning Coal but will only be available to view online as a livestreamed event.

Dates for Forever will be January 28, 30, February 5, 11 and 13th at 7 pm and Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2 pm.

Dates for Until the Flood will be January 29, February 4, 6, and 7 at 7 pm and Sunday, January 31 an February 14 at 2 pm.

Evita will be performed in an outdoor venue TBA with social distancing in place. Dates and location TBD.

Tickets are available now for $25.00, with Senior tickets (65+) available for $20.00, and Student, Teacher, and Active Military tickets available for $15.00, with Student Rush tickets at curtain (pending available seats) for $5.00 five minutes before curtain. Performances are Thursdays through Sundays. This year, times of performance will vary from show to show. Please see our website (burningcoal.org) for details. The first Sunday of each show is also Pay What You Can Day. Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

ABOUT A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW

A Hundred Words for Snow is about a 15-year-old girl, Rory, who sets off on a remarkable journey following a sudden and unexpected loss. When her father, a high school geography teacher, dies in a tragic accident, she decides to fulfill his dream of travelling to the North Pole. Following the route her father planned for them to take, Rory packs a bag and the urn with her father's ashes to begin an exploration ... on her own ... determined to give her father the gift she feels he was denied in life: the gift of adventure!

ABOUT CONVERSATIONS I ALWAYS WANTED TO HAVE

Forever and Until the Flood are two plays by the African American playwright, Dael Orlandersmith. Each will be performed separately, on separate dates, as part of the repertory season Conversations I Always Wanted to Have. Tickets may be purchased separately for each.

Forever is a semi-autobiographical work that traces the tempestuous relationship between a young girl, growing up in East Harlem, and her ex-dancer mother, a force of nature and a troubled mind who has been forced by circumstances beyond her control to give up so much in order to survive, and to keep her daughter safe.

Until the Flood is a verbatim play comprised of interviews Ms. Orlandersmith conducted with residents of Ferguson, Missouri in the aftermath of the Michael Brown killing. Its reach is broad, and the characters introduced range from the introspective to the fiercely confrontational.

ABOUT EVITA

Evita tells the story of Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine President Juan Perón. The musical, which first started as a rock opera concept album, begins with the announcement of Eva Perón's death, with character Ché leading the audience through her early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death. The show opened in 1978 on London's West End, winning the Olivier for Best New Musical. A year later it claimed a similar award after opening on Broadway in the US. A 1996 film version starred Madonna and Antonio Banderas. A recent London revival at the Open Air transferred to the West End and claimed awards from several sources for Best Musical or Best Revival.



Hannah Benitez, playwright and actor, will be playing the titular role of Eva Perón. Hannah is an Equity actor who has performed in musical and non-musical productions across the country, including Indecent at Gable Stage, The Album at Tectonic Theatre (directed by Moises Kaufman), and Blue Suede Shoes at Florida Studio Theatre. She is also an accomplished playwright, whose Ashe in Johannesburg premiered at Burning Coal in 2019.

