Burning Coal Returns to the Oakwood Cemetery

After a year's hiatus, Burning Coal Theatre returns to the Oakwood Cemetery with New Plays About Old Friends ... and Enemies! a series of short plays drawn from the lives of Raleighians past who now populate the beautiful grounds of this historic location. Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 1st and 2nd at 6:30 pm and Sunday, October 3rd at 2:00 pm in the Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh.

Tickets are $20 for adults [$10 for students and teachers] and are available at the Oakwood Cemetery on the date of the performance or by calling 919.834.4001. A virtual viewing of the production will also be possible. Parking available inside the cemetery. Find more information at https://burningcoal.org/oakwood-and-history-plays/

Playwright Tamara Kissane (past North Carolina Piedmont Laureate) will be featured among this year's writers. Each year, Burning Coal and Oakwood Cemetery team up to produce a new series of plays about the inhabitants of Oakwood on the historic site. Burning Coal is Oakwood Cemetery's oldest community partner having collaborated on Oakwood Series for the past 15 years. This anniversary year, we reflect on the cemetery's past and the history of the Oakwood Series by reimagining favorite stories and play adaptations.

This year's production, directed by George Jack, will feature the stories of people from Raleigh's past with interesting tales to tell, including J.D. Lewis, Deanne Woodward, Einer and Rene Rasmussen, Ellen Z. McGrew, Mary Ann Scherr and Bobby and Billy Crocker. This year's featured playwrights include Renèe Nixon, Courtney Pisano, Brook North, Lydia Sbityakov, Ken Walsh and Kissane. Come meet some of the capitol city's founders, heroes, villains, charmers and wild characters.