Bare Theatre Presents THE TROJAN WOMEN

The Trojan War has ended and the City of Troy has fallen. Only the women and children have survived. In a radical new vision, this anti-war tragedy breaks free from its Ancient Greek setting, examining women's responses to over 100 generations of men's hubris.

Bare's Vision: This production looks to confront the lament inherent in Euripides' tragedy with a bold take on the realities of war. The cast represents women who have suffered as a result of conflicts driven by men through the ages, as well as the citizens and deities that surround them. Director Bobby Callaway hopes to show how tragedy can turn to anger, outrage, and an assertion of strength in the face of destruction.

Community Connection: As part of Bare Theatre's ongoing commitment to community outreach and connection, the team behind The Trojan Women is collaborating with Quaker House of Fayetteville. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Quaker House of Fayetteville is committed to providing counselling and advocacy for those affected by conflict and challenges of military life. Bare has invited veterans affected by conflict to lend an authentic voice in the development of The Trojan Women.

This production serves as a fundraiser for Quaker House. Durham Friends Meeting and Chapel Hill Friends Meeting have opened their doors for our rehearsals and performances. Two pay-what-you can performances are presented in order to open the theatrical experience to audiences from all income levels. A $15 donation is suggested for those able. Some local community groups will be on site to provide information about their services.

For more information visit www.baretheatre.org





