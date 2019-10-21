An Evening With Chevy Chase And Screening Of Christmas Vacation Comes To The Duke Energy Center

Light up your holidays with Chevy Chase live on stage plus an audience Q & A following a 30th anniversary screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. After the showing of the holiday classic on the big screen, the celebration will continue with actor Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs. It all happens Monday, December 30 at 7:30pm at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets (starting at $50 plus service fees) go on-sale Friday, October 25 at 10am at DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com, by phone 1-800-982-2787, and the venue box office. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house are available.

An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.

Christmas with the Griswolds has never been more beloved. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was ranked #2 on Esquire's list of "The 40 Best Christmas Movies" of all-time. Chestnuts and eggnog recommended!

Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You