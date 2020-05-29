Actors Training Ground Presents Voice-Over Master Class With V.O. Artist Wendy Zier

Actors Training Ground's online Voice-Over master class with Wendy Zier is a must for anyone considering getting into the voice-over industry. Loaded with valuable information, Wendy will share her 25+ years experience and give you the tools necessary to get started in the business and/or better increase your current skills.

Topics covered in the class include: working with a voice-over script, mic skills, approaching the business, and in-class coaching. If you're serious about voice-over, this is the class for you.

Meets on Tuesdays from 6 pm - 7:30 pm, June 16th - July 21st. Cost: $350 - Space is limited.

Wendy voices for such clients as Hasbro, Citgo, Disney, Blue Cross, and Blue shield. Most of her work are live sessions from her studio with clients and agents from around the country. She works locally in Raleigh as well as with the bigger named studios. Wendy has voiced on every platform you can imagine including: broadcast commercial, narration , e-learning , the voice in a kiosk , and the internal voice of an electronic toy! She is looking forward to preparing everyone for voice-over work.

Register at www.ActorsTrainingGround.com

