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Tatanka will come to the Teatro Tivoli BBVA in May. The performance is set for 14 May 2026 at 9pm.

Tatanka possesses an unmistakable voice and rare charisma. Known to the general public as the lead singer of The Black Mamba—one of today’s most acclaimed Portuguese bands—he has simultaneously built a solo career marked by intimacy, emotion, and authenticity.

In his solo performances, Tatanka reveals the rawest and most personal side of his music through an intimate and intense show, where voice, lyrics, and emotion take center stage.

In 2026, Tatanka takes to the stage with a new concert format that also marks the release of new material, reinvents his artistic expression, and invites the audience to an intense, intimate, and profoundly human experience.

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