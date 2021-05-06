Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

triangle productions Presents CLEVER LITTLE LIES

CLEVER LITTLE LIES is a story of long-term love and marriage…for better…and for worse.

May. 6, 2021  

A mother always knows when something is wrong. When Alice notices her beloved husband, Bill, has returned home on edge after a tennis match with their son, she grows suspicious and springs into action.

Determined to piece together the puzzle, she invites her son, Billy, and daughter-in-law, Jane, over for drinks and dessert. Sidesplitting chaos ensues as Alice digs for the truth, resulting in even more honesty than anyone expected.

Featuring Michelle Maida as Alice, Joe Healy as Bill Sr, Sarah DeGrave as Jane, and rian Pater as Billy. Directed by Donald Horn

To make a reservation, visit www.trianglepro.org.

Photo Credit: David Kinder/Kinderpics


